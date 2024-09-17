Patriots cut Jalen Reagor from practice squad

The career of former first-round draft pick Jalen Reagor has taken another hit.

Reagor was cut from the Patriots’ practice squad today.

A wide receiver from TCU, Reagor originally went to the Eagles with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. After two disappointing years in Philadelphia, Reagor was traded to Minnesota. He lasted one year there and then was cut and signed with the Patriots.

Last year Reagor caught just seven passes, but he did show some big play ability by averaging 19.7 yards per catch and also returning a kickoff for a touchdown. He’ll hope some team sees enough potential in him to give him one more chance.