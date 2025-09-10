 Skip navigation
Patriots DC Terrell Williams away from team for health reasons

  
Published September 10, 2025 01:59 PM

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is not with the team as they prepare for their Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Mike Vrabel opened his Wednesday press conference with an announcement that Williams will not be around the club due to an “unforeseen” health issue. Williams also took a medical leave during the offseason, but Vrabel said that this is not related to that condition. Williams also collapsed on the field during training camp, which was attributed to dehydration.

“It was something that just came up,” Vrabel said. “We’ll have to run some more tests. And we think it’s best, and I think its best that he focus on that and we prepare for Miami.”

Vrabel said he and inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr are working with the rest of the defensive staff to make sure everything is being handled correctly. Vrabel added that he’d have an update on Friday about how the team will handle defensive play calls on Sunday.