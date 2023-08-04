 Skip navigation
Patriots give Matthew Judon a pay raise

  
Published August 4, 2023 06:57 PM

Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon has mostly stayed to the side while his teammates practiced during training camp, amid talk that he was unhappy with his contract.

Now the Patriots have made Judon happy.

New England has given Judon a pay raise, guaranteeing him $14 million this season with the chance to make up to $18 million if he hits all his incentives, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Under his old contract, Judon could make at most $12.5 million this season, of which only $2 million was guaranteed.

No years were added to Judon’s contract, so this is just a straight pay raise and not an extension.

Judon is heading into his third season with the Patriots and is coming off a good year in which he had a career-high 15.5 sacks. It’s not surprising that Judon thought his good year was worthy of more money, and now the Patriots have shown that they agree.