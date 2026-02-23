Patriots hire B.J. Edmonds as a defensive assistant

The Patriots have added a new coach to Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reported that B.J. Edmonds would leave his post as the Southern Miss running backs coach to join the Patriots. Thamel’s colleague Mike Reiss reports that the Patriots are listing Edmonds as a defensive assistant.

Edmonds worked as a coaching intern for the Patriots last summer and had only been in his role at Southern Miss for a short time before opting to make the move to the NFL.

Edmonds worked as a defensive analyst at Duke for the last two seasons and he was an assistant at Utah State for three years before joining the Blue Devils.