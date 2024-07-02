Patriots, Jahlani Tavai agree to three-year extension

The Patriots have locked up another one of their key players.

New England has agreed to a three-year contract extension with linebacker Jahlani Tavai, according to a report from ESPN.

The initial report indicates Tavai’s new deal has a base value of $15 million that can escalate to $21 million.

Tavai, 27, was entering the final season of a two-year extension he signed back in November 2022.

After entering the league as a Lions second-round pick in 2019, Tavai was cut from Detroit’s roster at the start of the 2021 regular season. He signed with New England’s practice squad and has been with the club ever since.

He turned in his strongest season in 2023, finishing with 110 total tackles along with five tackles for loss, four QB hits, one sack, and two interceptions.

The Patriots have been aggressive this offseason in re-signing players who are entering the last year of their contracts. Tavai is the latest to agree to a new deal, joining running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and center David Andrews.