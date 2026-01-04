Patriots lead Dolphins 17-10 at halftime

The Patriots are playing for seeding on Sunday. The Dolphins are playing for pride.

Yet, New England leads Miami only 17-10 at halftime.

The Patriots need help from the Chargers, who trail the Broncos 10-3 at halftime. Denver wins the No. 1 seed with a win. The Patriots, though, can get the No. 2 seed with a win.

The Patriots scored on their first two possessions, getting a 5-yard touchdown run from TreVeyon Henderson and a 2-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson. That gave them a 14-0 lead.

New England, though, then punted, turned it over on downs and watched Zach Sieler block Andy Borregales’ 38-yard field goal try with 1:31 left in the half. Borregales made a career-long 59-yarder on the final play of the half.

The Patriots have outgained the Dolphins 227 to 138.

MVP candidate Drake Maye is 7-of-11 for 84 yards, while Stevenson has three carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and Henderson has nine carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers is 9-of-11 for 84 yards and a touchdown. He is playing without star running back De’Von Achane and star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.