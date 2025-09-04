Patriots LT Will Campbell added to practice report with an ankle injury

The Patriots added two players to their practice report Thursday.

Left tackle Will Campbell (ankle) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (not injury related) were limited Thursday after not being on the report a day earlier.

Campbell, the fourth overall pick, is slated to start and protect Drake Maye’s blindside.

Seventh-round pick Marcus Bryant and veteran Vederian Lowe are options if Campbell can’t play Sunday.

Only one player didn’t practice for the Patriots, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s absence makes it likely he won’t play the season opener against the Raiders. Gonzalez has not practiced since injuring a hamstring July 28.

Wide receiver Efton Chism III (knee) and cornerback Charles Woods (concussion/groin) were full participants Thursday.