Patriots need only three plays to take 7-0 lead
Published January 4, 2026 04:37 PM
Well, that was easy.
The Patriots needed only three plays to go 70 yards for an opening touchdown.
Rhamondre Stevenson had back-to-back carries of 9 and 56 yards to get the Patriots to the Miami 5, but after doing all the heavy lifting, he did not get a chance for the score.
Rookie TreVeyon Henderson scored on the next play. It was the eighth rushing touchdown for Henderson.
Drake Maye has yet to throw a pass . . . and might not have to at this rate.