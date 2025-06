Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu has a hand injury that is limiting him.

Onwenu told beat reporters Monday that he is not taking part in team drills as he rehabs the injury.

The right guard signed a three-year, $57 million extension with the team in the 2024 offseason and started all 17 games last season.

He has 73 starts in five seasons.

The Patriots drafted Onwenu in the sixth round in 2020.