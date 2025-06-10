Patriots place OL Wes Schweitzer on reserve/retired list

The Patriots announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday, but veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer won’t be joining them.

Schweitzer was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. He signed with the Patriots earlier this offseason.

Schweitzer previously played with the Jets, Commanders, and Falcons. He appeared in 90 regular season games during those stops and made 62 starts at both guard and center over the course of his career.

The Patriots have Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown, and third-round pick Jared Wilson as options to replace the retired David Andrews at center. Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu are set to be the team’s starting guards.