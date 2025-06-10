 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_watthendrickson_250610.jpg
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
nbc_pft_irsaysisters_250610.jpg
Irsay’s daughters take on Colts ownership
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_250610.jpg
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers’ only option

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots place OL Wes Schweitzer on reserve/retired list

  
Published June 10, 2025 04:18 PM

The Patriots announced their training camp schedule on Tuesday, but veteran offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer won’t be joining them.

Schweitzer was placed on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday. He signed with the Patriots earlier this offseason.

Schweitzer previously played with the Jets, Commanders, and Falcons. He appeared in 90 regular season games during those stops and made 62 starts at both guard and center over the course of his career.

The Patriots have Garrett Bradbury, Ben Brown, and third-round pick Jared Wilson as options to replace the retired David Andrews at center. Cole Strange and Mike Onwenu are set to be the team’s starting guards.