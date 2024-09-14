 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots place OT Chuks Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list

  
Published September 14, 2024 04:56 PM

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list Saturday, the team announced.

The team benched Okorafor after 12 snaps, where he allowed three quarterback pressures in six pass-blocking snaps last week. He is a career right tackle who the Patriots were trying to use as a stop-gap left tackle this season.

The Patriots now will go with Vederian Lowe at left tackle.

The Patriots also announced they elevated offensive guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

It is the second elevation for Jordan, with starting left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) out.

In the season opener, Jordan played all 65 offensive snaps at left guard, allowing two hurries in pass protection.