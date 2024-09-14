Patriots place OT Chuks Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list

The Patriots placed offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list Saturday, the team announced.

The team benched Okorafor after 12 snaps, where he allowed three quarterback pressures in six pass-blocking snaps last week. He is a career right tackle who the Patriots were trying to use as a stop-gap left tackle this season.

The Patriots now will go with Vederian Lowe at left tackle.

The Patriots also announced they elevated offensive guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

It is the second elevation for Jordan, with starting left guard Sidy Sow (ankle) out.

In the season opener, Jordan played all 65 offensive snaps at left guard, allowing two hurries in pass protection.