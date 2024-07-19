 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240719.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Can Cousins be benched in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240719.jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket case may force NFL to change
nbc_pftpm_billbelichick_240719.jpg
Will Belichick make a return to NFL coaching?

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots place RB Terrell Jennings on PUP, LB Jontrey Hunter on NFI

  
Published July 19, 2024 05:45 PM

The Patriots made a couple of roster moves on Friday as they prepared themselves for the start of training camp.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they placed running back Terrell Jennings on the physically unable to perform list. They also placed linebacker Jontrey Hunter on the non-football injury list.

Jennings ran 120 times for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns while at Florida A&M last season. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Hunter played at Georgia State and also went undrafted earlier this year. He had 96 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season.