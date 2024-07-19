Patriots place RB Terrell Jennings on PUP, LB Jontrey Hunter on NFI

The Patriots made a couple of roster moves on Friday as they prepared themselves for the start of training camp.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they placed running back Terrell Jennings on the physically unable to perform list. They also placed linebacker Jontrey Hunter on the non-football injury list.

Jennings ran 120 times for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns while at Florida A&M last season. He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Hunter played at Georgia State and also went undrafted earlier this year. He had 96 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season.