Patriots put Matt Corral on exempt/left squad list

Quarterback Matt Corral will not be with the Patriots for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that New England placed Corral on the exempt/left squad list. The designation drops Corral from the team’s 53-man roster, but he can return to the team at any time and is not eligible to sign with another team while he remains on the list.

It is not clear why Corral has left the team. He was listed as out of practice for non-injury reasons on Friday and he was listed as questionable to be in uniform against Philadelphia.

Corral’s roster spot was filled by signing quarterback Bailey Zappe off of the practice squad.

Corral was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2022. He missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury and joined the Patriots as a waiver claim last week.