Patriots re-sign Demontrey Jacobs, Ben Brown

The Patriots are holding onto a pair of exclusive rights free agents.

Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports that the team has re-signed tackle Demontrey Jacobs and center Ben Brown. Jacobs’s deal is worth $960,000 while Brown is set to make $1.3 million.

The Patriots claimed Jacobs off of waivers from the Broncos ahead of the start of the 2024 season and wound up starting 13 games while seeing time on both the left and right side of the line. Most of those starts came on the right side.

Brown was signed off of the Raiders practice squad in October and he started 10 games in place of the injured David Andrews.

The Patriots are expected to address the offensive line this offseason in order to improve the protection for quarterback Drake Maye, but the two moves ensure they’ll have some experienced depth options on hand to battle for roster spots.