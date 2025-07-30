Patriots release Trayveon Williams, make several other moves

The Patriots announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, including one that ended running back Trayveon Williams’s time with the team.

Williams signed with the Patriots in May after spending the last six seasons with the Bengals. The 2019 sixth-round pick ran 62 times for 307 yards with Cincinnati and also saw time as a kickoff returner.

Rhamondre Stevenson, second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison, and Terrell Jennings remain in the New England backfield.

The Patriots also waived offensive tackle Yasir Durant and wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee. Durant’s departure came with an injury designation.

Those three roster spots will be filled by tight end Tyler Davis, tight end Cole Fotheringham, and center Alec Lindstrom.