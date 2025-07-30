 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots release Trayveon Williams, make several other moves

  
Published July 30, 2025 04:22 PM

The Patriots announced a number of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, including one that ended running back Trayveon Williams’s time with the team.

Williams signed with the Patriots in May after spending the last six seasons with the Bengals. The 2019 sixth-round pick ran 62 times for 307 yards with Cincinnati and also saw time as a kickoff returner.

Rhamondre Stevenson, second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison, and Terrell Jennings remain in the New England backfield.

The Patriots also waived offensive tackle Yasir Durant and wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee. Durant’s departure came with an injury designation.

Those three roster spots will be filled by tight end Tyler Davis, tight end Cole Fotheringham, and center Alec Lindstrom.