Patriots retire Tom Brady’s No. 12

  
Published June 12, 2024 10:54 PM

The Patriots had a number of surprises for Tom Brady on Wednesday night as they inducted him into the franchise’s Hall of Fame before a crowd of 60,000 at Gillette Stadium.

The biggest surprise came when owner Robert Kraft ended the night by announcing the franchise is retiring the No. 12 Brady wore for 20 seasons with the team.

As the 35th inductee into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, Brady has a red Hall of Fame jacket to wear instead.

“There’s only one iconic number that will represent Tom Brady,” owner Robert Kraft said. “And tonight, I promise that it will never be worn again. The number 12 is now officially retired.”

The Patriots also will erect a 12-foot bronze statue of Brady in the plaza outside the team’s Hall of Fame and Pro Shop.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before leaving and winning a seventh in his first of three seasons in Tampa.

He ended his speech by saying, “I am Tom Brady, and I’m a Patriot.”