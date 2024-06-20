 Skip navigation
Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson agree to four-year extension

  
Earlier this month, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson told reporters that an extension was “pretty close.”

Now the two sides have pushed that across the finish line.

According to multiple reports, Stevenson and New England have agreed to a four-year extension.

The initial numbers indicate Stevenson’s deal is worth $36 million with $17 million guaranteed.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that Stevenson will receive $8 million as a signing bonus. Stevenson also has $12 million in available incentives, based on reaching at least 1,400 yards and becoming an All-Pro or Pro Bowler.

Stevenson, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract after New England selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He rushed for 606 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie before posting 1,040 yards with five touchdowns plus 69 catches for 421 yards with a TD in 2022.

Last season, Stevenson accounted for 857 yards from scrimmage — 619 yards with four touchdowns rushing, 238 yards receiving — on 194 touches.

While Stevenson is currently No. 18 on the Patriots’ all-time rushing list with 2,265 yards, he may have a chance to eclipse Sam Cunningham at No. 1 should he fulfill the contract. Stevenson is 3,188 yards behind Cunningham’s 5,453 that leads New England.