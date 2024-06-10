 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_lamarjackson_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
nbc_simms_stafford_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
nbc_simms_herbert_240610.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rhamondre Stevenson says contract extension is “pretty close”

  
Published June 10, 2024 05:46 PM

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Monday he was hopeful of the team getting a contract extension completed with running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson took it a step further later in the day, revealing that a contract extension could be coming soon.

“Yeah, it’s pretty close,” Stevenson told beat reporters, via Chris Mason of masslive.com.

Stevenson, the team’s starter the past two seasons, is due to make $3.116 million this season in the final season of his deal. He had 857 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in 12 games last season, with a high-ankle sprain prematurely ending his season.

In three seasons, Stevenson has 2,265 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns to go with 121 receptions for 782 yards and one receiving score.

The Patriots had Ezekiel Elliott as Stevenson’s backup last season. This season, Antonio Gibson will handle that role.