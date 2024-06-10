Rhamondre Stevenson says contract extension is “pretty close”

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Monday he was hopeful of the team getting a contract extension completed with running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson took it a step further later in the day, revealing that a contract extension could be coming soon.

“Yeah, it’s pretty close,” Stevenson told beat reporters, via Chris Mason of masslive.com.

Stevenson, the team’s starter the past two seasons, is due to make $3.116 million this season in the final season of his deal. He had 857 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns in 12 games last season, with a high-ankle sprain prematurely ending his season.

In three seasons, Stevenson has 2,265 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns to go with 121 receptions for 782 yards and one receiving score.

The Patriots had Ezekiel Elliott as Stevenson’s backup last season. This season, Antonio Gibson will handle that role.