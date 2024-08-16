 Skip navigation
Patriots rookie WR JaQuae Jackson carted off with leg injury

  
Published August 15, 2024 09:36 PM

Patriots rookie receiver JaQuae Jackson was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Jackson was injured on a non-contact play that resulted in an incompletion with 12:46 remaining.

He immediately grabbed his left knee, and the Patriots have ruled him out with a leg injury.

Jackson was emotional as he was loaded onto a cart, covering his eyes with his hands before teammate Deatrich Wise threw him a towel. Teammates had come off the sideline to wish Jackson well before he departed for the X-ray room.

The undrafted free agent didn’t have a catch Thursday night, but he made a 38-yard touchdown catch in the preseason opener.

The Eagles have ruled out receiver John Ross with a concussion.