Patriots rookie WR JaQuae Jackson carted off with leg injury

Patriots rookie receiver JaQuae Jackson was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Eagles.

Jackson was injured on a non-contact play that resulted in an incompletion with 12:46 remaining.

He immediately grabbed his left knee, and the Patriots have ruled him out with a leg injury.

Jackson was emotional as he was loaded onto a cart, covering his eyes with his hands before teammate Deatrich Wise threw him a towel. Teammates had come off the sideline to wish Jackson well before he departed for the X-ray room.

The undrafted free agent didn’t have a catch Thursday night, but he made a 38-yard touchdown catch in the preseason opener.

The Eagles have ruled out receiver John Ross with a concussion.