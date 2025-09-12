 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Patriots rule out Christian Gonzalez, Keion White

  
Published September 12, 2025 03:14 PM

The Patriots ruled out two defensive players for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez will be out for the second straight week due to the hamstring injury he suffered this summer. Gonzalez has not been practicing, so may still have some time to go before he’s able to return to action.

Defensive lineman Keion White has also been ruled out. White is dealing with an illness and head coach Mike Vrabel said, via a team transcript of his Friday press conference, that he is “not going to speculate on what could happen after” Sunday’s game.

Vrabel also said that linebacker Marte Mapu (neck) and right tackle Morgan Moses (foot) are going to be listed as questionable.