Patriots set to interview Nick Caley, Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator

A pair of Rams assistants with ties to the Patriots are set to interview for the offensive coordinator position in New England.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson are set for interviews with head coach Jerod Mayo. Caley is set to interview on Monday while Robinson’s interview is scheduled for Tuesday.

Caley joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015 and moved to tight ends coach in 2017. He made the move to the Rams last year.

Robinson was a Patriots seventh-round pick in 2010, but failed to make the team. He’s been on the Rams staff since 2019 and has also drawn interest from the Saints and Bears for their offensive coordinator vacancies.