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Patriots sign five draft picks

  
Published May 8, 2026 04:11 PM

The Patriots have five of this year’s draft picks under contract.

Fifth-round cornerback Karon Prunty, sixth-round offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover, sixth-round linebacker Namdi Obiazor, seventh-round quarterback Behren Morton, and seventh-round running back Jam Miller have all signed with the team. They all agreed to four-year deals.

Four picks remain unsigned, including first-round offensive tackle Caleb Lomu.

In addition to the draft picks, the Patriots also signed Illinois tight end Tanner Arkin, Miami defensive tackle David Blay Jr., TCU cornerback Channing Canada, James Madison wide receiver Nick DeGennaro, Culver-Stockton wide receiver Kyle Dixon, North Texas wide receiver Cameron Dorner, Oklahoma State cornerback Kenneth Harris, Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs, Georgetown wide receiver Jimmy Kibble, UCF running back Myles Montgomery, UAB guard JonDarius Morgan, and Florida State offensive lineman Jacob Rizy as undrafted free agents.