 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots sign fourth-round pick Craig Woodson

  
Published June 20, 2025 04:13 PM

The Patriots closed out their week by signing a draft pick.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Craig Woodson. That leaves second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson as the only unsigned member of the class.

Most of the remaining unsigned picks are second-round selections and the percentage of guaranteed money in their four-year rookie deals is the reason things are moving slowly.

Woodson started at safety for Cal the last three seasons. He had 70 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed during his final college season.

Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Marcus Epps are the more experienced safety options to go with Woodson in 2025.