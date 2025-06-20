Patriots sign fourth-round pick Craig Woodson

The Patriots closed out their week by signing a draft pick.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round pick Craig Woodson. That leaves second-round running back TreVeyon Henderson as the only unsigned member of the class.

Most of the remaining unsigned picks are second-round selections and the percentage of guaranteed money in their four-year rookie deals is the reason things are moving slowly.

Woodson started at safety for Cal the last three seasons. He had 70 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and seven passes defensed during his final college season.

Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins, and Marcus Epps are the more experienced safety options to go with Woodson in 2025.