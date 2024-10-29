 Skip navigation
Patriots sign LB Ochaun Mathis to the 53-man roster

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:35 PM

The Patriots filled the roster spot that opened up when they traded edge rusher Josh Uche to the Chiefs on Monday.

The team announced that they signed linebacker Ochaun Mathis to the 53-man roster. Mathis was on the team’s practice squad.

Mathis signed with the Patriots in August after being let go by the Rams. Mathis was a 2023 sixth-round pick by Los Angeles and he made two tackles in eight appearances during his rookie season. He’s been elevated three times this season and he made one tackle.

With Mathis moving up, the Patriots signed wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the practice sqaud.