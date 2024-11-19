Patriots sign LB Titus Leo from Colts’ practice squad

The Patriots signed linebacker Titus Leo to their active roster off the Colts’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Leo, 25, has not appeared in a regular-season game.

The Colts made him a sixth-round pick in 2023, and he spent his rookie season on injured reserve. This season, he has bounced between the active roster and practice squad.

The Patriots also announced they placed linebacker Curtis Jacobs on injured reserve and released linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

They claimed Jacobs off waivers from the Chiefs on Aug. 28. The rookie free agent played nine games with two starts for the Patriots, totaling one tackle and three special teams tackles.

Mathis signed with the Patriots’ 53-player roster from the practice squad on Oct. 29 after being elevated from the practice squad for the maximum three times. He has played five games, totaling one tackle and one special teams tackle.

He entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2023.

Mathis appeared in eight games as a rookie and made two total tackles.