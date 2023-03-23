Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman

The Patriots have a punter.

Corliss Waitman, who departed Denver this week after the Broncos signed punter Riley Dixon, signed with the Patriots today.

Waitman is the only punter on the Patriots’ roster. They’ll presumably bring in another punter before training camp.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long felt that left-footed punters provide a challenge to opposing returners because the ball spins differently. Waitman is left-footed.

Waitman was born in Belgium and grew up in the Netherlands playing soccer, but moved to the United States in high school and started punting. He played his college football at South Alabama and has spent time in the NFL with the Steelers and Raiders in addition to the Broncos. He also had a prior stint on the Patriots’ practice squad. He was the Broncos’ punter for all 17 games last year.