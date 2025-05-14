 Skip navigation
Patriots sign Trayveon Williams

  
May 14, 2025

The Patriots announced the signing of running back Trayveon Williams on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams spent the last six seasons with the Bengals after being drafted by Cincinnati in the sixth round in 2019. He played in 68 regular season games and ran 62 times for 307 yards in those appearances. He also averaged 22.5 yards on 33 kickoff returns during his time with the AFC North club.

The Patriots drafted TreVeyon Henderson in the second round last month and they have Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Lan Larison, and Terrell Jennings on the 90-man roster as well.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson was waived in a corresponding move. He had 17 tackles in 11 games after being claimed off waivers from the Colts last season.