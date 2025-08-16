 Skip navigation
Patriots’ starting offense handles two drives at Minnesota

  
After a couple of joint-practice days in which the Vikings seemed to get the better of the Patriots, the Patriots sent their starting offense out for the first two drives of Saturday’s preseason game in Minnesota.

The No. 1 unit punted once and then scored a touchdown.

The first drive should have resulted in an interception. The second of two higher-than-ideal throws from quarterback Drake Maye was tipped by receiver Mack Hollins and nearly picked by safety Tavierre Thomas.

On the second drive, the Patriots went 51 yards in nine plays after a punt return set the Pats up near midfield. Rookie running back TreyVeon Henderson scored on an eight-yard run.

For the day, Maye completed four of seven passes for 47 yards. Henderson had four carries for 20 yards.

The Vikings didn’t play any of their starters.