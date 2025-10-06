Patriots take 10-point lead over Bills after Josh Allen interception

The Patriots have taken a 10-point lead over the Bills with the help of a Josh Allen interception and a big play by Stefon Diggs.

Rhamondre Stevenson ran in his second touchdown of the night, this time scoring from 7 yards out, to give New England a 20-10 advantage early in the fourth quarter.

While the Bills were starting to roll on offense, a pass interference penalty put the unit behind the chains and changed the dynamic. On second-and-13 just after the foul, New England cornerback Marcus Jones jumped a route over the middle to Khalil Shakir and picked it off.

It was just Allen’s second interception of the season, but it was the Bills’ third turnover of the night.

On New England’s ensuing drive, quarterback Drake Maye moved the chains on third-and-7 with a 10-yard pass to Diggs. Then he connected with Diggs on an 11-yard pass to move the chains on third-and-3.

Diggs next got the Patriots into scoring territory with a catch-and-run for 30 yards down to Buffalo’s 6-yard line.

A play later, Stevenson made his way into the end zone for the score, giving the Patriots a two-possession lead.

Notably, Bills linebacker Matt Milano is questionable to return with a pectoral injury. He was questionable for Week 5 with a pectoral injury after missing the last two games.