Patriots take 17-13 lead before halftime

The Titans held three leads during the first half of Sunday’s game, but the Patriots have the lead at halftime.

Quarterback Drake Maye hit wide receiver Kayshon Boutte with a 39-yard strike for a touchdown with 49 seconds to play in the first half and the Patriots lead 17-13 as a result. It was Maye’s second touchdown pass of the half and he is now up to 12 on the season.

The touchdown drive was set up by a Titans kickoff out of bounds that gave them the ball at the 40-yard line. That error by kicker Joey Slye was their biggest in what was otherwise a pretty clean first 30 minutes of play under interim head coach Mike McCoy’s tutelage. McCoy did make a curious decision to let time run out at the end of the half rather than use timeouts to set up at least a Hail Mary or long field goal before time expired.

Maye is 10-of-11 for 110 yards and he’s run four times for 43 yards to continue his strong start to the season. Rhamondre Stevenson added 10 carries for 73 yards and the Patriots will likely lean on the run game when they take the ball to open the third quarter.