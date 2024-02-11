Patriots to hire Drew Wilkins as OLB coach

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo continues to build out his coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that New England will hire Drew Wilkins as their outside linebackers coach. Former Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower will be the team’s inside linebackers coach.

Wilkins spent the last two years in the same role with the Giants, but was fired at the end of the regular season. He also worked under former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale with the Ravens before moving to the Giants, but won’t be joining Martindale at the University of Michigan.

The Patriots promote DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator and retained safeties coach Brian Belichick and cornerbacks coach Mike Pelligrino. They hired Jerry Montgomery as their defensive line coach, so they’ve filled all the key roles on the defensive side of the ball.