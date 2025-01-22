 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots to hire Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 22, 2025 08:08 AM

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s first staff in New England is continuing to come together.

ESPN reports that Terrell Williams will be Vrabel’s defensive coordinator during the 2025 season. Williams was identified as the team’s top choice earlier this week.

Williams worked for Vrabel with the Titans from 2018 through Vrabel’s final season in Tennessee in 2023. He was the defensive line coach and assistant head coach. Williams spent the 2024 season as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions.

The Lions have seen offensive coordinator Ben Johnson become the head coach of the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected to become a head coach, so there will be significant changes to Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit.

Vrabel has also selected Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is set to remain on the staff in New England.