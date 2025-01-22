Patriots to hire Terrell Williams as defensive coordinator

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel’s first staff in New England is continuing to come together.

ESPN reports that Terrell Williams will be Vrabel’s defensive coordinator during the 2025 season. Williams was identified as the team’s top choice earlier this week.

Williams worked for Vrabel with the Titans from 2018 through Vrabel’s final season in Tennessee in 2023. He was the defensive line coach and assistant head coach. Williams spent the 2024 season as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions.

The Lions have seen offensive coordinator Ben Johnson become the head coach of the Bears and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also expected to become a head coach, so there will be significant changes to Dan Campbell’s staff in Detroit.

Vrabel has also selected Josh McDaniels as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer is set to remain on the staff in New England.