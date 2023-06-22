 Skip navigation
Patriots to open training camp with four open practices

  
Published June 22, 2023 02:28 PM

The Patriots announced their plans for the start of training camp on Thursday.

The team said they will host their first practice of the summer on July 26 on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. The time of that practice is unknown, but it will be open to the public.

Fans will also be able to attend outdoor practices the next two days and the Patriots said that they will hold a fourth open session on either July 29 or 30. Times for all three of those practices will also be announced in the future.

The team did not announce any other practice dates or times, although they previously announced that they’ll be going on the road to practice with the Packers and Titans in August. The team said all future practice announcements will be made on their website .