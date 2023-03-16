 Skip navigation
Patriots to re-sign Mack Wilson

  
March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Patriots’ reported move to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal and discuss if he’ll embrace the Patriot way.

The Patriots are bringing back one of their defensive players.

Mack Wilson has agreed to re-sign with the club on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Wilson was traded to the Patriots last March from the Browns. He appeared in all 17 games for New England with three starts. He was mainly a special teams contributor, playing 62 percent of the unit’s snaps. But he was also on the field for 21 percent of the defensive snaps.

Wilson, 25, finished the 2022 season with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed.