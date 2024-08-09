 Skip navigation
Patriots to release JuJu Smith-Schuster

  
Published August 9, 2024 01:43 PM

A veteran receiver is set to hit the open market.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are releasing JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster, 27, signed a three-year deal with New England in the 2023 offseason. But New England did not get much of a return on its investment, with Smith-Schuster catching just 29 passes for 260 yards with one touchdown in 11 games last season.

The Patriots will incur a dead cap charge of $9.6 million in 2024 and $2.6 million in 2025 with Smith-Schuster’s release.

By making the intent to release Smith-Schuster public, here is a chance a team could swoop in and trade for the receiver. But with a guaranteed salary of $7 million in 2024, that seems unlikely.

Smith-Schuster spent his first five seasons with the Steelers before joining the Chiefs in 2022, helping the club win Super Bowl LVII. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns for Kansas City that season.