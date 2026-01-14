 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots to sign former Texans DE Darrell Taylor to practice squad

  
Published January 14, 2026 11:23 AM

The Patriots are bringing a former member of the Texans into the fold ahead of Sunday’s divisional round game between the teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are going to sign defensive end Darrell Taylor to their practice squad. Taylor was waived by the Texans when they activated safety Jaylen Reed from injured reserve ahead of their win over the Steelers on Monday.

Taylor had three tackles in four games for Houston this season. Taylor was a 2020 second-round pick by the Seahawks and he had 91 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while with Seattle. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games for the Bears in 2024.

Rapoport adds that there’s a “strong possibility” Taylor is elevated for Sunday’s game and the Patriots will likely try to glean some tidbits about the Texans from him whether he sees action or not.