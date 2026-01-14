Patriots to sign former Texans DE Darrell Taylor to practice squad

The Patriots are bringing a former member of the Texans into the fold ahead of Sunday’s divisional round game between the teams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are going to sign defensive end Darrell Taylor to their practice squad. Taylor was waived by the Texans when they activated safety Jaylen Reed from injured reserve ahead of their win over the Steelers on Monday.

Taylor had three tackles in four games for Houston this season. Taylor was a 2020 second-round pick by the Seahawks and he had 91 tackles, 21.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while with Seattle. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 16 games for the Bears in 2024.

Rapoport adds that there’s a “strong possibility” Taylor is elevated for Sunday’s game and the Patriots will likely try to glean some tidbits about the Texans from him whether he sees action or not.