Patriots to sign Trey Flowers

The Patriots are bringing Trey Flowers home.

New England has agreed to sign Flowers after he worked out for the team on Monday, according to multiple reports.

A Patriots fourth-round pick in 2015, Flowers won Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII with the club before signing with the Lions as a free agent in 2019. But he’s played just 18 games in the last three seasons.

In 2022, he appeared in four games with the Dolphins before landing on IR with a foot injury.

But in his first stint with New England, Flowers recorded 21.0 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 59 quarterback hits in 45 games from 2016-2018.

