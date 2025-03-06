Patriots to tender LB Christian Elliss as restricted free agent

The Patriots are likely to be active when it comes to acquiring players from other teams in free agency this month, but they’re also moving to hold onto some of their own.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team plans to tender linebacker Christian Elliss as a restricted free agent. They will use the right of first refusal tender, which carries a salary of $3.263 million for the 2025 season.

If another team signs Elliss to an offer sheet, the Patriots would have the right to match but would not receive any compensation if they did not.

Elliss started five of the 16 games he played for New England in 2024. He had 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.