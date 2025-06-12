 Skip navigation
Patriots to unveil Tom Brady statue at Gillette Stadium on August 8

  
Published June 12, 2025 01:32 PM

The Patriots announced plans to put a statue of Tom Brady outside of Gillette Stadium last year and everyone will get a chance to see how it looks this summer.

The team announced on Thursday that they will unveil the statue on August 8. The ceremony will take place before the Patriots face the Commanders in a preseason game.

Brady’s statue will be 12 feet tall — Brady’s No. 12 is retired by the team — and made of bronze. In addition to the statue and having his jersey retired, Brady is also in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Any thoughts of unveiling the statue during the regular season were complicated by Brady’s job calling games for FOX Sports on Sundays.