Patriots to waive CB D.J. James

The Patriots are parting ways with a cornerback on Tuesday.

The agents for D.J. James told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that the Patriots are waiving James off of the 53-man roster. There’s no word about a corresponding move.

James was a 2024 sixth-round pick of the Seahawks and he signed to the Patriots practice squad after being waived off the non-football injury list last year. He did not appear in any games last season, but played two defensive snaps and five special teams snaps in Week 1.

James had one tackle in that action.

Carlton Davis and Alex Austin started at corner against Las Vegas. They played every defensive snap with Marcus Jones also seeing action. Christian Gonzalez did not play in the opener because of a hamstring injury and is expected to be a starter once he’s cleared to return.