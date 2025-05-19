Patriots turned down trade offers from Bears, Texans to draft TreVeyon Henderson at No. 38

The Patriots liked former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson enough that they drafted him with the No. 38 pick and in the process turned down trade offers from two other teams.

In the first episode of the Patriots’ Forged in Foxboro video series, cameras inside the draft room showed the offers the Patriots were getting while on the clock at No. 38.

The Bears, who owned the 39th pick, offered a seventh-round pick if the Patriots would move down one spot. The Patriots believed the Bears were going to take Henderson themselves if they made the trade, so they declined the offer.

The Texans also tried to get the 38th pick, offering the Patriots a package of three picks in a swap: The No. 58 and No. 79 picks in the 2025 draft as well as a third-round pick in 2026. Again, the Patriots declined.

Those were solid offers the Patriots turned down, but they show how much New England liked Henderson. They see him having a big role in their offense, and they were willing to turn down extra picks to ensure they got him.