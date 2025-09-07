Patriots up 10-7 on Raiders at halftime

The Raiders struck first on Sunday in New England, but the rest of the scoring in the first half was done by the Patriots.

Quarterback Drake Maye hit DeMario Douglas for a touchdown late in the first quarter and rookie kicker Andy Borregales’s first NFL field goal put the Patriots up 10-7 in the second quarter. They held onto that lead through the rest of the half and will get the ball to start the third quarter.

Borregales missed his first field goal attempt, so the Patriots moved the ball well several times after a quick three-and-out on their first offensive possession. Maye hooked up with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte four times for 74 yards and is 14-of-20 for 150 yards overall. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson had five carries for 27 yards, but Rhamondre Stevenson has gotten more work in the backfield through the first two quarters.

The Raiders ralled after Borregales’s field goal to set up a 56-yard Daniel Carlson field goal on the final play of the half, but Carlson missed wide left. Geno Smith threw a 23-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tre Tucker to cap the first drive of the game and moved the Raiders well again on their second drive, but a tipped pass was picked off by safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Hawkins also had one of the three Patriots sacks in the first half and New England will be looking for more of the same to make Mike Vrabel a winner in his debut as the team’s head coach.