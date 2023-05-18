 Skip navigation
Patriots waive Yodny Cajuste

  
Published May 18, 2023 12:36 PM

Earlier this offseason, the Patriots moved to retain offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste when they tendered him as a restricted free agent.

But now, they’re letting him walk.

New England has waived Cajuste, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The move clears $2.743 million in cap space for the Patriots this year.

Cajuste, a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, appeared in just 17 games with five starts over his first four seasons. He missed the entirety of his first two seasons due to injury and was also on IR with a thumb injury last year.

Cajuste was on the field for 10 games with three starts in 2022. He played 197 of New England’s offensive snaps and 31 special teams snaps.