Patriots will “have a conversation” about signing Christian Wilkins

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is no longer a member of the Raiders and his next stop could be New England.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at training camp on Friday that the team will “have a conversation” about signing Wilkins. Wilkins is from Massachusetts and went to high school in Connecticut, and Vrabel noted that he recruited him while he was coaching at Ohio State.

The Raiders released Wilkins on Thursday. He has been sidelined for some time with a foot injury and the Raiders want to void the guarantees remaining on his contract, although it’s unclear if that is due to his rehab or other matters.

Wilkins played five games in his lone season with the Raiders. He spent his first five NFL seasons with the Dolphins.