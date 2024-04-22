 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean
nbc_csu_picks17to24_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 17-24: Odunze lands at No. 18
nbc_csu_picks9to16_240422.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 9-16: Penix caps big QB run

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots work out Mitchell Wilcox, Brycen Hopkins, Sean McKeon

  
Published April 22, 2024 04:12 PM

The Patriots appear to be in the market for some help at tight end.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team had three veteran free agents in for workouts late last week. Mitchell Wilcox, Brycen Hopkins, and Sean McKeon were part of the tryout.

Reiss reports that Wilcox is believed to be the best fit, but no deal has been made at this time. Wilcox had 29 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown in 48 games for the Bengals over the last three seasons.

McKeon has six catches in 45 career games with the Cowboys and Hopkins caught 13 passes in 39 games for the Rams.

Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, and La’Michael Pettway are the current tight ends on New England’s roster.