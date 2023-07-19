 Skip navigation
Patriots worked out Darrell Henderson

  
Published July 19, 2023 05:17 PM

Leonard Fournette isn’t the only veteran running back the Patriots are looking at.

Darrell Henderson Jr. also worked out for New England on Wednesday, according to the transaction wire.

Henderson a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, spent most of his first four seasons with the Rams. He was waived midway through the 2022 season. While the Jaguars claimed him off waivers, he did not appear in a game for Jacksonville.

Henderson rushed for 283 yards with three touchdowns last year before he was let go. He recorded a career-high 688 yards rushing with five touchdowns in 2021.

The Patriots appear to be looking for a veteran running back to complement a group that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, Pierre Strong, and Kevin Harris. Fournette also worked out for the club on Wednesday.