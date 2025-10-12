 Skip navigation
Penn State fires head coach James Franklin

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:19 PM

The end came swiftly for James Franklin at Penn State.

In 15 days, a 3-0 start has been followed by three straight losses, starting with a double-overtime loss to Oregon, a stunning upset at previously winless UCLA, and a home loss to Northwestern. Now, Franklin has been fired.

“I take full responsibility for all of it,” Franklin said after Saturday’s loss to Northwestern. “I hired all the staff, I recruited all the players. I believe in all of them. But we’re not getting it done right now.”

Franklin is done right now, dumped during his twelfth season with the Nittany Lions. His buyout exceeds $49 million.

And it opens up one of the more desirable jobs in college football, which could attract interest from one or more current or former NFL head coaches.