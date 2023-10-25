Pete Carroll confirms Uchenna Nwosu out for season, which led to Frank Clark reunion

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday that linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will undergo season-ending pectoral surgery.

It’s the reason the team is signing free agent Frank Clark, who the Broncos recently cut.

“It’s a natural spot for him to play with us,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.

Clark entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015. He spent four seasons in Seattle and had 136 tackles, 35 sacks, an interception, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 62 games.

Nwosu injured his pec in the second quarter while tackling Arizona running back Emari Demercado on Sunday and did not return.

He signed a three-year contract extension with the team in July after he made 9.5 sacks last season.

Nwosu has two sacks and six quarterback hits this season.

