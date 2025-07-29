Pete Carroll: The old Devin White is back

Veteran linebacker Devin White is off to a good start at Raiders camp.

White was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler early in his career with the Buccaneers, but his play tailed off in 2023 after he requested a trade in response to the lack of movement toward a contract extension. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March 2024 and was released in October without playing a snap for the team. White played seven games for the Texans following that release, but did not make much of an impact before moving on to Las Vegas.

White’s work in recent practices have drawn positive reviews from reporters watching the sessions and head coach Pete Carroll said at a Tuesday press conference that White looks like his younger self.

“He’s back,” Carroll said. “He was on top of the world a few years ago and then things just didn’t work out for one reason or another. He’s back in action now. He came up to me and said ‘I’m all in now.’ And he was dead serious in how he said it.”

A return to form for White would be a big plus to Carroll’s defense in his first season with the Raiders, so his ability to keep up the good start will be something to watch as camp continues to unfold.