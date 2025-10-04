 Skip navigation
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It's Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pete Carroll faces a rare four-game losing streak

  
Published October 3, 2025 11:52 PM

Pete Carroll has coached 295 regular-season games. On Sunday against the Colts, the first-year Raiders coach risks an outcome that has happened to him only twice before.

A four-game losing streak.

Carroll has coached the Jets, Patriots, Seahawks, and now the Raiders. Nineteen total seasons as a head coach. And he has lost four in a row in 1994 with the Jets (the losing streak reached five) and four in a row in 2023 with the Seahawks.

The 3-1 Colts are favored by seven points.

After beating the Patriots to open the season, the Raiders have lost to the Chargers, Commanders, and Bears.

If the streak reaches four, there’s a good chance the Raiders won’t match Carroll’s career-long losing streak of five. Next Sunday, the winless Titans come to town.