Pete Carroll faces a rare four-game losing streak

Pete Carroll has coached 295 regular-season games. On Sunday against the Colts, the first-year Raiders coach risks an outcome that has happened to him only twice before.

A four-game losing streak.

Carroll has coached the Jets, Patriots, Seahawks, and now the Raiders. Nineteen total seasons as a head coach. And he has lost four in a row in 1994 with the Jets (the losing streak reached five) and four in a row in 2023 with the Seahawks.

The 3-1 Colts are favored by seven points.

After beating the Patriots to open the season, the Raiders have lost to the Chargers, Commanders, and Bears.

If the streak reaches four, there’s a good chance the Raiders won’t match Carroll’s career-long losing streak of five. Next Sunday, the winless Titans come to town.